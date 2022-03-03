Brazilian based Embraer, the fourth largest aircraft manufacturer in the world behind Airbus, Boeing, and Bombardier Aerospace, stated on Wednesday that it will no longer supply the spare parts for the manufacturing of the combat aircraft and will no longer service the fleet of Russian companies, according to CNN Brasil. The fourth-largest aircraft maker, Embraer, had struck the regulatory approval for its biggest regional jets to fly in Russia in 2012.

Although the recent barrage of Western and European sanctions prohibit all Russian airlines to fly in these airspaces, Embraer, that supplies parts to Moscow’s S7 fleet - the country's second-largest airline, is halting exports of parts over threats of revenue losses. Plane Spotters estimate that Russia's second-largest airline, S7 currently has 17 'Embraer 170' models that have a capacity for 78 passengers.

No more 'Embraer 170' models for Russia

Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer replicated the decision taken by its leading airline's competitors Airbus and Boeing. With the sanctions that prohibit Russian plane operations, Embraer 170 models, flown by Russia, will no longer be seen taking off in the regional routes of EU and the West due to blanket sanctions on planes.

“Embraer is closely monitoring the evolution of the action and has been complying, and will continue to comply, with the international sanctions imposed on Russia and certain regions of Ukraine,” a statement sent to CNN Brasil Business read on Wednesday.

❗️#Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer will stop supplying spare parts for its aircraft to #Russia as well as servicing the fleet of #Russian companies, #CNN Brasil TV Reports. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 3, 2022

The manufacturer stated that the Brazilian company’s “parts, maintenance, and technical support services for customers are affected by the sanctions” and therefore suspended with immediate effect. Brazilian models represent 16% of the company's fleet, with the majority flying with the Russian fleet. The company’s agreement had profited E-190 and E-195 commercial jets via business with Moscow after the demand dried up in Europe.

Brazil’s Embraer and the Russian world rival Sukhoi have also shared diplomacy, as Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff had met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to prioritise the deal for certification of Embraer's ultra-large Lineage 1000 private jet.

The aviation industry appears to be hit harder by the sanctions imposed by the EU against Moscow, as the latter lead what it calls a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine. Nearly 777 aircraft were leased to Russian airlines, but of those 500 were provided by non-Russian entities, as per the Cirium fleets data.