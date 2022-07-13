Canada Allows Siemens To Repair Nord Stream 1 Turbines For Up To Two Years: Report

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Canadian government has reportedly permitted the repair of Russian-owned turbines for up to two years. Ottawa will allow the transfer of up to six units for more time than it had previously revealed. Two government officials told The Globe and Mail said that Siemens Energy has been exempted from sanctions imposed against Russia for two years by the Canadian government.

The decision of the Canadian government would allow Russia's energy giant Gazprom to send turbines of Nord Stream 1 to Siemens for repair and maintenance. One of the officials revealed that the Canadian government's deal with Siemens permits Ottawa to revoke the exemptions to Russian sanctions at any point in time. As per the news report, one turbine that remains in Canada will be sent to Europe while the other five will be sent to Siemens Canada in the next two years.

The Canadian government on Sunday, 10 July, announced allowing "grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens" to return the repaired Nordstream 1 turbines to Germany. Announcing Ottawa's decision, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson said that the decision has been taken to support Europe's ability to access reliable and affordable energy. He noted that the absence of natural gas supply will affect the economy of Germany and Germans could be unable to heat their homes during winter. Earlier in June, Russia's Gazprom had announced reducing the supply of natural gas through Nord Stream 1 citing the delayed return of the turbine equipment which was being repaired by Siemens in Canada.

Please see below for my statement. pic.twitter.com/YbZsn8dWmd — Jonathan Wilkinson 🇨🇦 (@JonathanWNV) July 10, 2022

Ukrainian World Congress files case against Canada's decision

The Ukrainian World Congress, an advocacy group for the Ukrainian community, has filed lawsuit asking the court to review the permit to circumvent sanctions. The Ukrainian World Congress has called Canada's decision "unreasonable, unjustifiable and contrary to the stated purpose" of sanctions imposed against Russia. Ukraine's ambassador to Canada, Yulia Kovaliv, asserted that the revenues generated from oil and gas directly support the Russian forces. As per The Globe and Mail report, the Ukrainian envoy termed the exemption for two years "dangerous precedent."

UWC took legal action in 🇨🇦 Federal Court in an effort to stop return of @Siemens turbine to RU. The application states that this decision of CA gov was not reasonable, transparent, or properly authorized. We must stop this RU energy blackmail! Read more: https://t.co/I2xM1Y0skP pic.twitter.com/4Ye8XTJaDN — Ukrainian World Congress 🇺🇦 (@UWCongress) July 13, 2022

Zelenskyy called Canada's decision 'unacceptable exception'

Earlier on 11 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Canada's decision to return Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany. In his late-night video address on July 11, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has summoned a Canadian envoy over the decision of Ottawa to return the Nord Stream turbine. He called Canada's move "an absolutely unacceptable exception" to sanctions imposed against Russia.

