Canada Announces Relocation Of Embassy To Kyiv; 'goal Is To Restore Diplomatic Missions'

The Canadian embassy is set to return to Ukraine as the war continues unabated for the 71st day. In an interview with Ukrinform, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday stated that Canada’s ambassador to Ukraine will relocate from Poland to Ukraine, after temporarily shifting its diplomatic missions away from Kyiv amid Russia’s military offensive. She said, “Our goal is to restore our diplomatic presence in Ukraine”.

Russia on February 24 announced the ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine which eventually paved the way for the destruction of key Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv, where most missions of foreign countries were located. In the wake of the Russian military offensive, Canada and several other nations shifted their embassies' operations to other European nations including Poland. However, as Russia concentrated its offensive in eastern Ukraine, the ambassadors of foreign nations started returning to Kyiv.

Hungary decides to relocate its embassy from Lviv to Kyiv

Most recently, apart from Canada, Hungary like other European Union nations has decided to move back its embassy to the Ukrainian capital from Lviv. In a statement on May 3, the Hungarian administration had announced that the essential security arrangements had already been made. Therefore, the Hungarian embassy operations returned to Kyiv to maintain close contact with the Ukrainian government.

Furthermore, Italy, on April 14, announced that it had decided to relocate its embassy to Kyiv. Even Spain and the Czech Republic had announced the return of their embassies in Kyiv last month. Additionally, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it would even reopen its Consulate general in Lviv. However, the Czech administration noted that it would not issue any visa services.

Canadian lawmakers vote to call Russia’s invasion ‘genocide’

The lawmakers in Canada, which has reiterated strong support for Ukraine against Russia, unanimously voted to call Russia’s activities in Ukraine a “genocide.” Canada’s House of Commons made the decision citing the alleged crimes such as the death of people, the desecration of remains, the kidnapping of children, torture, as well as rape. According to Canadian lawmakers, there is “ample evidence of systematic and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed against the people of Ukraine”.

Image: AP