Canada Lawmakers Unanimously Vote To Call Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine As Genocide

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 64th day, the Canadian House of Commons on Wednesday termed Russia's activities in Ukraine a "genocide," citing alleged crimes such as the death of people, and the desecration of remains, the kidnapping of children, torture, as well as rape. Further, the measure was passed unanimously by the Canadian lawmakers, who stated that "ample evidence of systematic and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed against the people of Ukraine,” The Hill reported.

The vote has been held after Heather McPherson, a member of the New Democratic Party and a foreign affairs critic, filed a resolution urging the House to declare that the Russian Federation is perpetrating crimes of genocide against the Ukrainian people. According to a CTV News report, the members of Parliament have agreed that clear and substantial evidence of systemic and enormous war crimes against humanity is being perpetrated by the Russian Armed Forces under the direction of President Vladimir Putin and others in the Russian Parliament.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that mass atrocities, systematic cases of the purposeful slaughter of Ukrainian citizens, degradation of bodies, forceful transfer of Ukrainian children, torture, bodily injury, mental harm, and rape are among the crimes listed in the motion.

Canada has joined other Western nations in imposing severe penalties on Russia

As Russia's conflict enters its third month, Canada has joined other Western nations in imposing severe penalties on the country for its conduct, while simultaneously offering assistance to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine commenced on February 24. Since then, there have been several charges of war crimes, with some leaders even claiming that the situation equates to genocide, CTV News reported.

In addition to this, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked earlier this month that the term "genocide" was "absolutely right" in describing Russia's actions. His remarks come a day after US President Joe Biden used the word to describe the invasion of Ukraine. Trudeau was, however, quick to point out, that there are "official processes" in place to properly apply that title.

Justin Trudeau noted at the time, "As President Biden highlighted, there are official processes around determinations of genocide. But I think it is absolutely right that more and more people be talking and using the word 'genocide' in terms of what Russia is doing," CTV News reported.

Meanwhile, in retaliation to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Canada placed embargoes on 203 people on Wednesday. According to media reports, 11 senior leaders and 192 other members of the "so-called People's Councils of the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" are among those included in the new list of sanctions.

(Image: AP)