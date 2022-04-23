Canada Sends M-777 Long-range Howitzers To Ukraine As War Against Russia Intensifies

War-torn Ukraine continues to receive military assistance from Western countries. Now, Canada has supplied long-range howitzers to Ukraine. Ukraine's Parliament Verkhovna Rada stated that with the help of Americans, Canada sent M-777 howitzers and ammunition to Ukraine. Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand stated that they have also sent more Carl Gustaf ammunition to Ukraine, as well as armoured vehicles and other assistance.

Canada stands with Ukraine. We have delivered a number of M777 howitzers and associated ammunition to Ukrainian Forces in conjunction with the USA.



We have also provided Ukraine with additional Carl Gustaf ammunition, and we will provide armoured vehicles and other support. pic.twitter.com/sECMiyos4B — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) April 22, 2022

Canada's Department of National Defence suggests that the M777 towed howitzer can hit targets from a distance of up to 30 kilometres and it is the main artillery piece for the Canadian Army, and it fires 155-millimetre projectiles. The government stated that the equipment provided is part of the Armed Forces inventory and will be renewed, according to CTV News. On Friday, a spokesman for Defence Minister Anita Anand refused to provide any additional specifics, stating that the Ukrainians had advised partners to be cautious about sharing information.

Canada refrains from disclosing number of howitzers delivered

The government is not disclosing how many howitzers were delivered to Ukraine or how much ammo was delivered. On Friday, the president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Alexandra Chyczij thanked Canada for its continued assistance. In a statement, Chyczij stated that Ukraine is defending Europe's freedom from Russia's barbaric war and they appreciate that Canada and its friends continue to supply the weaponry and equipment that the valiant Ukrainian Armed Forces require to confront Russia.

Meanwhile, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland stated earlier on Friday that Russia should be knocked out of the G20 because of its unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Freeland said Russia doesn't have a place at the table among countries attempting to maintain prosperity, according to CTV News. Earlier this week, during the ministerial meeting of G20 in Washington, when the Russian delegation appeared to be ready to speak, Freeland and other supporters stormed out of the meeting. She stated that Canada will not participate in any summit involving Russia.

'Supplies are arriving now'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for military assistance from the allies numerous times. Earlier, he said that Ukraine's western partners had come to a better understanding of Ukraine's demands and that the country is receiving additional military supplies. Zelenskyy stated that the supplies are arriving now when Russia is attempting to escalate its attacks.

Image: AP