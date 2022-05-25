Canada To Donate 20,000 NATO Standard Artillery Rounds To War-ravaged Ukraine

In a bid to assist Ukraine in fighting the Russian invasion, Canadian National Defence Minister, Anita Anand announced that the country will provide more than 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) standard ammunition along with fuses and charge bags. According to a press release from the Government of Canada, the ammunition will be launched from weapons, including 'M777 howitzers' that Canada and its allies delivered to Ukrainian military forces and for which, members of the Canadian Armed Forces provided training to their Ukrainian counterparts.

Today, at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Victoria, I announced the next package of Canadian military aid to Ukraine. Canada will donate over 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm NATO standard ammunition, including fuses and charge bags, to assist Ukraine as it defends itself. pic.twitter.com/ZO6CBkKrDY — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 24, 2022

This ammunition is compatible with artillery guns provided by Canada and our allies, including the M777 howitzers that we have donated to Ukraine and trained Ukrainian troops to use.



Work is already underway to deliver to this military aid to Ukraine as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/8TwHOfZe3o — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 24, 2022

Furthermore, this ammunition was acquired from the United States at a price of up to $98 million, and an effort is underway to accelerate the process and supply this much-required relief to Ukraine at the earliest.

In addition to this, Defence Minister Anita Anand said, “Canada stands with Ukraine and its people as they resist Putin’s illegal and unjustifiable assault. Today’s announcement is another example of our unwavering commitment to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid it needs to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence”, as per the release.

Canada has also committed two tactical airlift planes to Ukraine

This military support complements the military assistance that Canada has provided to Ukraine since February 2022, which includes artillery, drone cameras produced in Canada, and financing for high-resolution satellite imaging, among other things. Canada has also committed two tactical airlift planes to Ukraine, which have so far transported over 2 million pounds of military assistance.

According to the release, the Canadian government continues to pursue increased military support amid the Russia Ukraine war to achieve Ukraine's immediate and longer-term requirements, while working in cooperation with allies and partners. This came following the announcement of $500 million in new financing for military aid to war-torn Ukraine in Budget 2022, by which this latest delivery of ammunition is funded.

Canada announced another $250 million loan to Ukraine

Apart from this, recently, Canada has announced another $250 million loan for the embattled country. Chrystia Freeland, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, announced the extra loan for Ukraine through the International Monetary Fund's 'Administered Account for Ukraine,' according to a news release from the Department of Finance Canada. On May 20, during the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Germany, this statement was made.

Canada's financial commitment to Ukraine this year totals $1.87 billion, including the present loan and previous financial assistance. According to the media reports, this is in addition to the substantial aid supplied to Ukraine in the form of military assistance, humanitarian relief efforts, and immigration restrictions.

(Image: Twitter/ @Defencedecode/@ @AnitaAnandMP/ AP)