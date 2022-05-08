In the midst of war in Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to the war-torn country in the capital of Kyiv to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau administration press secretary Cecely Roy confirmed, as per the reports of CNN. Roy stated that the Prime Minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and reiterate Canada's strong support for the Ukrainian people.

Trudeau also went to Irpin, which is near Kyiv. Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushin shared a post on Facebook earlier in the day stating that he had the pleasure of speaking to Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau when he came to Irpin to witness first-hand the horrors that the Russian occupiers had inflicted on the city. He further stated that the Canadian Prime Minister also witnessed the homes of Irpin residents, who were killed by the Russian forces.

Markushin further said, "Thank you very much Mr Trudeau for the support that Canada provides to Ukraine today. We believe in the further cooperation of our countries and in the rebuilding of Ukrainian cities after our victory. Hoping for Mr Justin Trudeau's support in organizing efforts by the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada to rebuild infrastructure facilities in Irpin. Irpin will address the relevant official letters in the near future."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, and Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Larisa Galadza also joined PM Trudeau at the Canadian embassy in Kyiv earlier in the day. This comes after a phone discussion on May 7 between US President Joe Biden and Trudeau, where they agreed to keep working to make Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

US first lady Jill Biden also paid a surprise visit to Ukraine's western region today, May 8. Other foreign leaders, such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have visited Kyiv in recent weeks to express their solidarity with Ukraine.

Canada has supplied Ukraine with humanitarian and military aid

Canada has supplied Ukraine with humanitarian and military aid. Recently, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced that Canada has finalised an agreement to supply eight armoured vehicles to Ukraine as part of an effort to provide more heavy artillery to the war-torn country.

Image: Facebook/@Олександр Маркушин