Canada's Trudeau Says Decision To Return Turbine For Russian Pipeline Was ‘very Difficult'

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has justified the decision of Canada to return a turbine that has been used in a pipeline that transports natural gas from Russia to Germany. Trudeau said that despite the penalties, returning the Russian-owned turbine was a "very difficult decision", BBC reported. The remarks of the Canadian Prime Minister came at a time when the Ukrainian World Congress has filed a lawsuit against Canada, alleging that the country has been in violation of its own sanctions by aiding Russia.

According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) announced on Tuesday, July 12, that they have taken legal action against Canada for breaking the sanctions and delivering a repaired turbine to Germany for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Trudeau reaffirms his government's support towards Ukraine

In spite of Ukraine’s charges, Trudeau reaffirmed the support of his government for Kyiv, BBC reported. He even blamed the Kremlin, saying that it had turned its energy industry into a weapon to harm Ukraine's supporters. It is pertinent to note that Canada on Saturday, July 9, made the contentious decision to free the turbine that had been held in a Montreal maintenance facility.

Following the announcement, some Ukrainians were angered by it, and one group representing the Ukrainian diaspora claimed that it will seek a court review of the decision.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, Justin Trudeau said, "I remind people that the sanctions that Canada is leading on, that we continue to push harder and harder, are aimed at Putin and his enablers and aren't designed to harm our allies and their populations", BBC reported.

Apart from this, given the sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia, Canada intends to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine for the gas pipeline to German energy giant Siemens and allow it a "time-limited and revocable permit." Then, Germany would send the turbine back to Russia. On Wednesday, Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed that the exemption is valid for a period of two years.

'A grave mistake with dire consequences': Ukraine World Congress

Meanwhile, the UWC has described the Canadian decision as "totally unacceptable" and "a grave mistake with dire consequences", as per media reports.

UWC took legal action in 🇨🇦 Federal Court in an effort to stop return of @Siemens turbine to RU. The application states that this decision of CA gov was not reasonable, transparent, or properly authorized. We must stop this RU energy blackmail! Read more: https://t.co/I2xM1Y0skP pic.twitter.com/4Ye8XTJaDN — Ukrainian World Congress 🇺🇦 (@UWCongress) July 13, 2022

According to Paul Grod, the UWC President, Ukraine cannot provide "a terrorist state with the tools it needs to finance the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people".

"This is not just about a turbine or possible many turbines to support Russia’s energy exports, this is about continuously succumbing to Russia’s blackmail”, Kyiv Independent quoted Gron as saying.

Besides this, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has declared that new sanctions against Russia would be imposed as a response to its invasion of Ukraine. According to Joly, Canada plans to enlarge the trade restrictions that are now in place on Russia's industrial, chemical, and oil and gas sectors.

