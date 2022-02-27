With thousands of Indians stranded in the war-ravaged Ukraine as the war continues for the fourth day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday urged the Union government to evacuate Indian students stranded in conflict wrecked Kharkiv and Kyiv at the earliest.

In a statement to ANI, Chhattisgarh CM urged the Central government to increase the number of evacuation planes. He also urged the Union government to arrange facilities for the stranded students stuck in Ukraine’s largest city Kharkiv, which has emerged to be the biggest point of conflict amid the deadly warfare. His request also sought support for Indians stranded in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Chattisgarh CM urges Union government to increase evacuation measures

Baghel requested the centre to arrange a safe evacuation for these students so that they can reach the borders safely and swiftly.

“The students stranded in Kharkiv and Kyiv are facing a lot of difficulties. I request the Government of India to bring these students near the border so that they are evacuated safely. Also, the number of evacuation planes should be increased,” he stated.

Senior Congress leader further alleged that the airfare has shot up brazenly, due to which many students have not been able to return timely. “Air India has increased the fare of tickets from Rs 24,000- Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000- Rs 80,000, had it been the same, many more students would have possibly come back on time,” Bhupesh Baghel added.

War escalates as Moscow advances from 'all directions'

Meanwhile, Russia has ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions” as they face strong Ukrainian resistance. UK's defence ministry has claimed Russian forces are suffering logistical challenges and haven't made the progress they had planned. The ministry, in its intelligence update, also claimed that the invading forces are sustaining casualties and many Russian soldiers have been imprisoned by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that his country would never surrender to the Kremlin. He has been reaching out to world leaders for military aid as well as political support at the UN Security Council. The US and EU have supplied weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and imposed powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

Image: ANI