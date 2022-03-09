Amid the Russian aggression in Kyiv, China has blamed NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tensions to a "breaking point". Addressing a daily press briefing on Wednesday, 9 March, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has stated that Beijing "firmly" rejects the unilateral sanctions imposed against Russia and stressed that these sanctions do not guarantee peace and security. He stated that the sanctions could cause difficulties to the economy and further enhance confrontation and division.

"The moves by the US-led NATO have pushed the Russia-Ukraine tension to the breaking point," Zhao Lijian said in the press briefing.

"China firmly reject unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law. The willful wielding of the big stick of sanctions can never guarantee peace and security, but will only bring serious difficulties to the economy and people’s livelihood of relevant countries and regions, lead to a lose-lose situation and further escalate division and confrontation," Zhao Lijian said in the press briefing.

China's position on Ukraine issue 'consistent & clear': Zhao Lijian

Speaking at the press briefing, he asserted that China's position on the Ukraine-Russia war is "consistent and clear cut" and continues to remain unchanged. Lijian stated that China expresses hope that relevant parties ramp up their efforts to promote peace talks and de-escalate tensions as well as promote "peaceful settlement of the Ukraine issue" at the earliest. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused the US of disseminating disinformation about China on the Ukraine issue. Zhao Lijian stated that the US seeks to make a profit from the issue and "shift blame" as well as "stoke confrontation" and called it a "despicable and malicious" practice.

China urges US to take concerns of Beijing 'seriously'

In response to the question that China not imposing sanctions on Russia could result in "retaliatory steps" from the US, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian called on the US to take the concerns of Beijing seriously. He added that the US should avoid undermining China’s rights and interests and stressed that the Beijing administration will take all steps required to safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese individuals as well as companies.

Speaking on the ties between Russia and China, Zhao Lijian stated that both the nations maintain sound energy cooperation and continue to conduct trade operations including on oil and gas. Lijian further revealed that the Chinese Red Cross will also provide a batch of humanitarian assistance worth 5 million yuan (₹6,06,16,708.35) to Ukraine, which consists things of daily necessities and food.

"When dealing with the Ukraine issue and the relationship with Russia, the US should take seriously China’s concerns and not undermine China’s rights and interests in any way. China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals," Zhao Lijian said in the press briefing.

Image: AP