A day after Australian PM Scott Morrison challenged China to sanction Russia, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his response, asserted that his country’s relationship with its neighbour remains “rock solid”. Regardless, addressing media reporters on Monday, Wang Yi reiterated calls for dialogue and noted that Beijing was ready to work with the international community to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Notably, his statement came as the Russian invasion of the ex-Soviet state entered the 12th day, leading to additional causalities.

Wang said, "The friendship between the peoples of our two countries is rock-solid."

During his address, Wang asserted that relations between Beijing and Moscow must be free of "interference from third parties.” While the Chinese diplomat stopped short of taking names, it is to be noted that the US and its allies have blatantly criticized Beijing for not sanctioning Moscow. Canberra has also pressured the Xi Jinping administration by saying that it was a 'moment of choice' for the country to prove its commitment to global peace.

#China and #Russia will maintain strategic focus and steadily advance our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 7, 2022

Notably, on Sunday, Wang refrained from answering if China was ready to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. However, he said that China will continue to play a “constructive role” in mediation. He said, “China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace talks and is ready to work with the international community to conduct necessary mediation, when necessary.”

Regular trade with Russia

Earlier on Tuesday, China announced that it will continue to carry out regular trade cooperation with Russia. In a press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin clarified that Beijing firmly opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions against its neighbour and will continue to import and export goods across the border.

“As we have repeatedly said, we believe that sanctions are not an effective solution to solve problems. It is China’s consistent position that we oppose all illegal unilateral sanctions. China and Russia will continue to carry out normal trade cooperation following the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit,” Wenbin highlighted.

Furthermore, commenting on the recently held dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, the Chinese diplomat said that he hopes that the warring sides could reach a solution. “We hope they can keep up the dialogue and negotiation process to seek a political settlement that accommodates both sides’ legitimate security concerns, achieves common security in Europe and promotes Europe’s lasting peace and stability,” he said.

