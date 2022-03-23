China Backs Russia Over Potential Expulsion From G20; Says 'no Country Has The Right'

China has fully come out in support of Russia after the US and European countries raised the possibility of expelling Moscow from the Group of 20 (G20). Calling Russia an "important member", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin preached to the member states saying that they should uphold "true multilateralism, strengthen solidarity and cooperation" and tackle "mounting challenges" in economic fields. In his statement, he backed Moscow saying that no country has the right to remove it as a member.

The states were debating over Russia's status in G20 owing to Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression towards Ukraine which began on February 24. According to sources citing those involved in the matter, the attempt to expel Russia from G20 would have failed anyway as China and India were likely to veto the decision. Wenbin also revealed if Chinese President Xi Jinping has a plan to speak to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as he said that Beijing "maintains smooth communication with all relevant parties". He, however, refused to give details on whom or when China has contacted over the issue.

Speaking about the US-Phillippines joint military exercise set to begin next Monday, Wenbin said that China has no objection to the exercise and added, "There is no tension between China and the Philippines, and we hope the parties concerned will not artificially create tensions". However, it is worth noting that the Phillippines has also been a victim of China's expansionist policy and both countries have engaged in a territorial standoff for decades in the South China Sea. The US, on the other hand, has called the forthcoming military exercise the "largest-ever" to have ever been conducted between the two countries.

Putin shows willingness to participate in G20 summit

Putin is planning to attend the G20 summit which is slated to be held on October 30 in Indonesia, Russia's ambassador in Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobyova said. Speaking at a press conference, Vorobyova said, "It will depend on many, many things, including the COVID situation, that is getting better. So far, his intention is ... he wants to". Vorobyova even underscored the West's intention to expel Russia and called its reactions "disproportional".

