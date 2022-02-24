Calling for a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, China has reiterated its stance saying that there is a need to follow the UN International Charter in the situation. Speaking at the second emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, China's ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun asserted China has been keeping a close eye on the situation and further hopes for a peaceful solution to the critical situation.

"In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraints and avoid further escalation of tensions as we believe that a door to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue is not fully shut nor should it be", he said.

Further emphasising the need for dialogue, Zhang said, "China's position on safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of all spaces have been consistent. The purposes and principles of the UN charter should be jointly upheld and we hope that all parties concerned will stay cool-headed and rational and commit themselves to impose dialogue and consultation to resolve the ongoing issues properly through negotiations. China will also continue to initiate peace talks."

He also pointed out that there is a complex historical context on the Ukraine issue and the current situation is the result of the interplay of various factors.

Notably, the meeting is the second in line with the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Earlier, in the first meeting, China which had usually supported Russia at the UN also spoke for maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of countries. The Chinese ambassador maintaining his stand on the need to continue dialogue and consultations sought reasonable solutions to the concerns.

UNSC calls emergency meeting

The emergency meeting was scheduled by the UNSC for Wednesday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "war" on eastern Ukraine. Putin who announced about conducting a military operation in the region has also warned other countries and said that any interference will lead to ‘consequences they have never seen’, reported the Associated Press.

The move comes in line with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement which claims that Russia will invade Ukraine within hours. In this regard, reports of bombing and attacks have already surfaced from parts of Ukraine.

