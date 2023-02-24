'China Doesn't Have Credibility': NATO Reacts To Beijing's Peace Proposal On Ukraine

NATO's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said that China's calls for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine doesn't have much credibility. According to a report from The Guardian, Stoltenberg went to the extent of warning China's President Xi Jinping against arming Russia. Stoltenberg, who is in Estonia, was asked about China's 12-point position paper on Ukraine. “China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine and they also signed just days before the invasion an agreement between President Xi and President Putin on a limitless partnership with Russia,” he said.

“Military support today is the way to achieve a peaceful agreement tomorrow," he added. "We are monitoring closely what China is doing and we have seen signs that they may be considering sending lethal aid to Russia … this would be a very big mistake,” he continued. It is unclear how these warnings will go down in Beijing. Beijing has a lot of resentment against the West and it is quite possible that these warnings might in fact end up convincing China that it needs to back Russia with lethal aid. As of now, China has avoided suppying lethal aid to Russia. The only nations who have sent lethal aid to Russia are Iran and North Korea. However, their capability is rather limited, compared to the capability of China.

What does China's 12-point position paper on Ukraine say?

The paper, which has been published by China's foreign ministry, has 12 points, which are -

1. Respecting the sovereignty of all countries.

2. Abandoning the Cold War mentality.

3. Ceasing hostilities.

4. Resuming peace talks.

5. Resolving the humanitarian crisis.

6. Protecting civilians and prisoners of war (POWs).

7. Keeping nuclear power plants safe.

8. Reducing strategic risks.

9. Facilitating grain exports.

10. Stopping unilateral sanctions.

11. Keeping industrial and supply chains stable.

12. Promoting post-conflict reconstruction.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, like Jens Stoltenberg, has also alluded that China doesn't have credibility. "You have to see [the Chinese statement of principles] against a specific backdrop and that is the backdrop that China has taken a side, by signing, for example, an unlimited friendship right before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started,” Von Der Leyen said.