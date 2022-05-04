China Increases Russian Gas Imports By 60% In First Quarter Of 2022 Amid Ukraine War

As the Russian war aggravates in East Ukraine amid a barrage of sanctions imposed by the West, China has reportedly increased Russian gas imports by 60% in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the amount of Russian gas pumped through the Power of Siberia pipeline at the same time last year, Russian energy giant Gazprom on Sunday announced that exports to Beijing have risen significantly under the agreement with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Russia Today reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the Power of Siberia pipeline 3,000-kilometre cross-border has a supply network. It is in use since 2019 for the official deliveries of Russian natural gas to China. As per the report, the eastern route’s capacity is 61 billion cubic metres of gas per year including 38 billion cubic meters for export. An agreement on supplying gas through the pipeline was reached in 2014. Gazprom and CNPC have signed a 30-year contract which is also the Russian company’s biggest ever agreement. Moreover, the Power of Siberia is the first natural gas pipeline between Russia and China.

The rise in gas supplies to one of Moscow's strong allies comes while energy exports to Europe remain uncertain amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This comes as Russia has focused on its "second phase" of the attacks are mostly directed at east Ukraine, with widespread damage and destruction in Donetsk and Luhansk region, collectively known as Donbass. Despite the widespread atrocities, Beijing has refrained from publicly deploring the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Instead, on multiple occasions, has called on "the parties involved in the conflict" to cease the violence, without specifying names.

Putin demands European countries pay for Russian gas in rubles

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European countries have been building up efforts to reduce dependence on Moscow for energy imports. European Union nations like Germany, France, and more have pledged to stop importing Russian gas by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Russian state-owned gas agency Gazprom has suspended gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria against their non-adherence to pay for the imports in rubles, as demanded by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Referring to EU countries that slammed Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Putin on March 31 had stated that all "unfriendly countries" will require to pay for Russian gas in rubles. Russian gas giant Gazprom in a statement said that the supplies through the Yamal pipeline will only resume after Poland and Bulgaria agree to clear payments in Russian currency. Meanwhile, Gazprom also warned the countries against the "unauthorised withdrawal of Russian gas from transit pipelines to third countries."

The EU President Ursula Von der Leyen condemned Russia's move, saying that it is an attempt to "blackmail us with gas." As Russia toys with its European customers, UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said that the move would make Russia an "economic pariah," while speaking to Sky News. He added the move will leave a "damaging impact" on Moscow and further isolate it amid the ongoing war.

(Image: AP/PTI)