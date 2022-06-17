China Lambasts US For Delivering Lethal Weapons To Ukraine, 'fueling Tensions'

China on Friday condemned the United States for supplying $ 1 billion in military aid to Kyiv, and fuelling tensions in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine instead of fostering diplomatic resolution. Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, told TASS that the United States has been providing lethal weaponry to Ukraine and exacerbating the war.

"What China provides to Ukraine are much-needed humanitarian supplies such as food, baby formula, sleeping bags, quilts and damp-proof mats," said Liu Pengyu. He furthermore added that in contrast, the US and the West has been flowing advanced weaponry to Ukraine making the conflict worse.

"China supports all efforts that are conducive to easing the situation and political settlement. And China opposes actions like fanning the flame or adding fuel to the fire that may escalate the situation and are counterproductive to political resolution," the Chinese diplomat said.

China asks Russia, Ukraine to hold constructive dialogue for the peaceful settlement

He also iterated that there are "complex historical merits" on the Ukraine issue and that China has been "independently making its decisions and expounding on its positions with an objective and just attitude based on the merits of the matter itself." While Beijing isn't directly involved in the war, it is committed to promoting peace talks and playing a constructive role in pursuing peaceful settlement of the crisis, said the diplomat.

"Our just position and constructive efforts, witnessed by all, have received the understanding and support of the international community, especially the vast developing world," Liu Pengyu told Tass.

US President Biden recently announced another $1 billion security assistance package for Ukraine's military that includes long-range artillery systems, coastal defense weapons and ammunition to counter the invading Russian forces. Biden told the White House briefing that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and informed him of the additional assistance, which a massive $40 billion aid package which was approved by Congress.

“I reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression,” Joe Biden said.

China meanwhile describes the United States as 'culprit' and accuses it of instigating the conflict in Ukraine, adding that NATO defensive Alliance had to be disbanded post-Soviet collapse. "As the culprit and leading instigator of the Ukraine crisis, the US has led NATO to engage in five rounds of eastward expansion in the last two decades after 1999," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had said at a briefing.