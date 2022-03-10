China Reiterates It Will Never Tolerate Taiwan's Independence; Calls It 'domestic Matter'

China has once again reiterated that Beijing will never tolerate the independence of Taiwan. Chinese Defence Ministry claimed that the issue is a purely "domestic matter" and that any foreign interference will not be acceptable, NEXTA reported. Notably, Beijing asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes.

While Russia continues to violently attack Ukraine, the United States and other Western countries have expressed fear that China may follow in Moscow's footsteps and invade Taiwan. Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also accused US President Joe Biden of trying to "establish a new version of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Indo-Pacific region." Yi also advised the Biden administration to put a curb on its growing ties with Taiwan, saying that any attempt to do so would be met with resistance.

'Taiwan will be eventually reunited with China': Chinese FM

The Chinese Foreign Minister went on to condemn the White House's rising influence in Asian politics, claiming that Washington's actions could lead to political unrest in the region. This comes as China's expansionist policies have resulted in territorial disputes with a number of countries, including India and Taiwan. Speaking at a press conference on March 8, Yi also claimed that "Taiwan will be eventually reunited with its Chinese motherland in future." Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stated that Beijing will "promote peaceful growth" in relations with Taiwan as well as China's reunification.

Chinese government should focus more on improving its citizens' concerns: Taiwan

Keqiang also emphasised Beijing's commitment to the "one China" policy. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) responded to Keqiang's statement saying that the Chinese government should focus more on improving its citizens' legitimate concerns about their rights to livelihood and well-being, as well as fostering democratic affairs. The MAC further stated that the Taiwanese administration will safeguard national sovereignty, security, and freedom, as well as continue to strengthen cooperation with countries that share similar ideologies. It also emphasised that the Republic of China is a sovereign state, and that Taiwanese popular opinion opposes China's political framework.

