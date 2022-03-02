China-Russia Trade Cooperation Will Continue, Says Beijing Despite Ukraine Invasion

As Russian troops continue to inch closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, global powers are showcasing their opposition with hard-hitting bans, sanctions and embargoes. However, China, on Tuesday, announced that it will continue to carry out regular trade cooperation with Russia. In a press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin clarified that Beijing firmly opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions against its neighbour and will continue to import and export goods across the border.

“As we have repeatedly said, we believe that sanctions are not an effective solution to solve problems. It is China’s consistent position that we oppose all illegal unilateral sanctions. China and Russia will continue to carry out normal trade cooperation following the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit,” Wenbin emphasized.

Furthermore, commenting on the recently held dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, the Chinese diplomat said he hopes that the warring sides could reach a solution. “We hope they can keep up the dialogue and negotiation process to seek a political settlement that accommodates both sides’ legitimate security concerns, achieves common security in Europe and promotes Europe’s lasting peace and stability,” he said. He further reiterated his stance by saying that China has always been a supporter of “diplomatic and peaceful settlement” of crisis.

He said, " China is ready to play a constructive role in easing the situation in Ukraine."

#China welcomes the launch of the peaceful negotiations by Russia and Ukraine. We hope they can keep up the dialogue and negotiation process. pic.twitter.com/A2WV3oHlrr — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) March 1, 2022

More than 136 civilians dead

China and Russia have grown close in recent years, raising the spectre of an alliance of authoritarian states that could challenge the west. The Chinese Communist Party has, till now, stopped short of openly slamming its nuclear neighbour. Meanwhile, more than 136 civilians have been killed as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh day.

According to Associated Press, more than 5,20,000 civilians have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in wake of Russia’s burgeoning invasion. Hours before launching the attack, President Vladimir Putin justified the war asserting that Russia could no longer feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine. As Russian troops inch closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, residents fleeing the conflict have rushed on the country’s borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

(Image: AP/Chinese Embassy)