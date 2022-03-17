China Slams NATO Over Russia Demand, Asserts 'need No Lecture': Report

After the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) asked China to not provide unflinching support to Russia, the President Xi Jinping-led government lashed out at NATO, asking it not to lecture China, reminding the bloc that the bombardment of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during the 1999 attack on Yugoslavia was conducted by the US.

“Chinese people can fully relate to the pains and sufferings of other countries because we will never forget who had bombed our embassy in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. We need no lecture on justice from the abuser of international law,” Russian media outlet, RT, quoted a spokesperson of Beijing's diplomatic mission to the EU replying to a statement made by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Chinese diplomat termed NATO as a "Coldwar remnant" and asked the bloc to introspect and examine, whether they were able to contribute towards world peace and stability by expanding military operations.

“China has an obligation as a member of the UN Security Council to actually support and uphold international law,” he added.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24 was provoked by NATO's expansionary attitude, Russian media claimed, adding that Moscow perceived it as a national security threat that had to be uprooted after the US and allied forces did not budge from their positions to deescalate the situation via dialogue. Additionally, Russia also claimed that it had to stand by the rebels, who were under attack from Ukrainian forces.

Beijing took the stand to support Ukraine's territorial integrity but also defended Moscow's rationale saying NATO's expansion invited the Russian aggression and thus took a call to not levy economic sanctions on Russia, calling such measures would thwart the global economic recovery.

1999 Belgrade attack

An American B-2 bomber bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade on 7 May 1999, killing three Chinese journalists and injuring 20 people. The CIA later clarified and attributed the attack to provide coordinates for a military depot, located nearby. Then US President Clinton had later tendered an apology terming it as an accident.

The NATO attack, inspite of the veto from Russia and China, was conducted without permission from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The attack was justified by the US, saying the rebels in Kosovo needed to be protected by the continuous attacks by Yugoslav forces.

