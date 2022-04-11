China Urges US To Take Responsibility For Ukraine War; Slams Sanctions On Russia

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, China on Monday urged the United States to shoulder responsibilities for the ongoing conflict. During a regular press briefing on Monday, Zhao Lijian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson in China also stated that NATO should keep up with the trend of 'peace, development, and cooperation.' He further asked them to take 'concrete actions to safeguard regional and world peace stability.'

"We believe that the mentality of confrontation and the logic of unilateral sanctions are outdated. The US should take corresponding responsibilities and earnestly reflect on its dishonorable role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. As a legacy of the Cold War, NATO should follow the trend of the times, keep up with the trend of peace, development, and cooperation, and take concrete actions to safeguard regional and world peace and stability," Zhao Lijian said.

On the US slapping stringent economic sanctions on Moscow, Zhao Lijian responded that since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the US has been frequently pressuring countries into sanctioning Russia, and those who refuse to do so will pay a 'price'. "However, escalating sanctions won’t help ease the situation, but will create new problems in the world struggling with the pandemic. For example, energy price in Europe recently has surged to record high, and residents in many countries began to pay higher prices for electricity, heating, transportation, food and some daily necessities. Those suffering even more than others are developing countries with weak economic foundations. Their economic development and social stability have come under severe threat, risking political turbulence," he elaborated.

Further speaking about the missile attack at a railway station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk, the Minister asserted that China has put forward a 'six-point initiative on alleviating the humanitarian situation and has also adopted concrete steps to provide emergency humanitarian assistance.'

China refuses to act as Ukraine's security guarantor

Earlier last week, China stated that it is "not likely" for Beijing to act as Ukraine's security guarantor. However, Beijing will still stand in support of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. This comes after France agreed to act as Ukraine's security guarantor, making Paris essentially compelled to give military support in case of an attack by Russia.

Shortly after France committed to serving as Ukraine's security guarantor, Chinese strategist Andrew KP Leung criticised the countries that pledged to provide security guarantees to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, China on Monday called for an investigation into the Kramatorsk railway station attack in Donetsk People's Republic. The Global Times quoted Lijian saying that the truth and cause of the incident must be investigated. He also went on to say that humanitarian issues should not be politicised, and any "allegations must be based on facts".