Civil Worker Viktoria Apanasenko To Represent Ukraine At The 2022 Miss Universe Pageant

Ever since Russian forces launched their ‘Special Military Operation in Ukraine earlier in February, Ukrainians are using all the possible global platforms to galvanise support for their country. Earlier this year, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest after they performed the song 'Stefania' which has now become a patriotic anthem. Now, the war-ravaged country has sent a civil worker as their representative at the Miss Universe competition. Victoria Apanasenko will represent Ukraine in the Miss Universe 2022 amid the ongoing war which has entered day 115.

"Due to the full-scale war in Ukraine, the Miss Ukraine Universe Organizing Committee abandoned the traditional festive show this year. After consulting the partners from Miss Universe, it was decided to hand over the title of "Miss Ukraine Universe" to Victoria Apanasenko, "I Vice-Miss Ukraine Universe" 2021. Victoria will represent Ukraine in the Miss Universe-2022," according to an official statement by the organisation released on Facebook.

Who is Victoria Apanasenko?

Miss Universe Ukraine describes Victoria Apanasenko as a professional model and volunteer, who helps provide food and critical medicine to children, elderly people and internally displaced families. The 27-year-old holds a degree in social work from the Faculty of Psychology, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and “has a desire to help solve social problems and support vulnerable populations.” She was the 1st runner-up in Miss Ukraine 2021.

Victoria earlier said that she “chose this profession because I always had a desire to contribute to solving social problems in our society and to be able to help the vulnerable communities".

In their social media declaration, Miss Universe Ukraine also said that they have already started working with designers to create outfits for the national costume contest which “will become a symbol of the strength of the Ukrainian people". It further added that they are planning a number of important social and volunteer projects together with ambassadors of other countries and international organisations. “We hope that with the support of Ukrainians, Victoria will be able to represent Ukraine in the largest world beauty contest Miss Universe".

115 days since war started

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its 115th day with Putin's troops accelerating attacks in the country's Southeast. Apart from capturing large swathes of land in the Donbas region, they have also been conducting regular, calculated and targetted attacks elsewhere in the country in attempts to sabotage western supplies. Meanwhile, Southern Front, a pro-Putin media outlet, has been spreading misinformation that Russians have successfully established peace in areas they have captured.

(Image: Miss Universe Ukraine/Facebook)