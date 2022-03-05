In yet another form of condemnation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, beverage company Coca-Cola and food-products corporation Danone has announced to leave the Russian market. Meanwhile, Russian aggression continued for the 10th day Ukraine's media outlet reported an air raid alert in Kyiv and residents were asked to go to the nearest shelter.

Simultaneously, International Gymnastics Federation is also set to suspend Belarusian and Russian athletes from the competition starting Monday, according to a report by Nexta. Not only athletes belonging to the two countries but also judges and other officials would be subjected to the ban. The report said that they will not be allowed to participate in FIG-sponsored competitions until further notice.

Russia Ukraine war: Zelenskyy to hold an online meeting with US senators

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will hold an online meeting with representatives of the United States Senate on Saturday. According to a report by CNN, both Democratic and Republican US senators received an invitation to attend a Zoom meeting with Zelenskyy on Saturday. The emergency meeting is scheduled to take place at 09:30 am (16:30 Kyiv time)

Russia faces objections from world leaders

In the latest, Singapore has also unveiled final sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said NATO would be responsible for the deaths of Ukrainians due to its refusal to help Kyiv protect its skies from Russian warplanes. “All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a nighttime address. His statement comes as NATO rejected Zelenskyy's plea for a "No Fly Zone" over Ukraine.

Image: Pixabay/Shutterstock/AP