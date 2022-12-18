'Concerns By India-China About Use Of Nuclear Weapons Creates Impact On Russia': CIA Chief

On Saturday, December 17, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Chief William Burns said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Xi Jinping's concerns about the use of nuclear weapons, have had an impact on the Russians.

During an interview with PBS, the CIA chief said, "I think it has also been very useful that Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in India have also raised their concerns about the use of nuclear weapons as well. I think that's also having an impact on the Russians"

“Most conflicts end in negotiations, but that requires seriousness from the Russians, which I don't think we see here. At least, it is not our assessment that the Russians are serious at this point about a real negotiation,” the CIA director said.

He further, during the interview, asserted that he doesn't see any clear evidence today of Russia's plans to use tactical nuclear weapons. Notably, according to William Burns, Russian President Vladimir Putin's sabre-rattling is only meant to intimidate.

While speaking at the meeting of Russia's Human Rights Council at the Kremlin, the Russian President said that Moscow will fight by 'all available means at their disposal'.

Earlier, according to sources, Putin acknowledged that the conflict in Ukraine is going to take a while warning of the increasing threat of nuclear war.

Putin's telephonic conversation with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, December 16 held a telephonic conversation and reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade and defence and security.

Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, in his conversation with Putin. Notably, the phone conversation came days after it emerged that PM Modi will not be travelling to Russia for the annual India-Russia summit this year.