Croatia's PM Plenković Cuts Ties With President Milanović For His Pro-Russian Stance

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been condemned by the entire Europe, which has imposed severe sanctions on the Russian Federation. However, there are internal frictions in some countries regarding the situation as the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković has stated that he is terminating all contact with the Croatian President Zoran Milanović for his pro-Russian stance. As per the reports of Euractiv, he stated that they will not meet the President in a National Security Council.

This comes as President Milanović stated that the prime minister's party was related to the previous Yugoslav secret service. Milanović is also accused of attacking the Prime Minister in "a vulgar and outrageous" way. The PM said that they are not going to waste time or have physical contact with someone who is capable of such obscene and inappropriate behaviour. Plenković also said that by stating that he is linked to the old Yugoslav secret agency, Milanović cut all of his possible means of communication.

'Milanović is a person with pro-Russian views'

The Prime Minister also claimed that Milanović is a person with pro-Russian views and that he doesn't know if the President is their agent or not. He also stated that the damage Milanović has done to Croatia in foreign affairs over the last two months is huge, referring to his support for Russia in the last two months. He further said that no minister will travel with him or schedule joint meetings and conferences as long as this government is in power in Croatia.

In January, Milanović claimed that Ukraine has no place in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). In early February, he blamed the UK for playing a role in Ukraine's backing and advocated for a deal with Russia, claiming that without it, Europe would be unstable.

Plenković talked to Zelenskyy on Monday

In the meanwhile, after a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said that his country will provide extra assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday. However, he did not say what kind of assistance he would be providing. He said that he voiced his support for the people of Ukraine and his condolences to all those who have been killed or injured as a result of the Russian military assault. He further said that Croatia will aid Ukraine in a more substantial way.