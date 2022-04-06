Czech Republic Becomes First NATO Member To Provide Military Tanks & IFVs To Ukraine

In a bid to bolster Ukraine's defence against Russia, the Czech Republic on Tuesday became the first member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to send tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Kyiv. Reportedly, the batch is the first such delivery of heavy weapons to the embattled ex-Soviet nation since the Russian invasion started. Dozens of Russian-built T-72 tanks and armoured vehicles loaded in a train were seen passing through the Czech countryside yesterday, The Times UK reported.

While government officials under conditions of anonymity confirmed that the deployment of "essential military elements", including BVP-1 infantry vehicles, was for Ukraine, Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova refused to discuss details of the said military aid. "I will only assure you that the Czech Republic ... is helping Ukraine as much as it can and will continue to help with military equipment, both light and heavy," she told reporters. Czech public broadcaster initially reported the shipment on Twitter along with footage showing a train loaded with five tanks and five fighting vehicles. The delivery was a "gift" (to Ukraine) after being agreed by NATO allies, Czech Television said.

So far, the Czech Republic has extended military aid worth nearly 1 billion crowns (approx. $45 million) to Ukraine since the inception of the all-out invasion by Russia. The military supplies from the European nation comes after Germany on April 1 okayed the delivery of dozens of infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) after being slammed over insufficient military support to Kyiv. Meanwhile, NATO allies are expected to discuss more weapons supply to Ukraine as the Foreign Ministers of member nations meet on April 6 and 7, General Secretary of the international military alliance Jens Stoltenberg said.

Blinken arrives in Brussels for NATO FM meet

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday arrived in Brussels to convene the most-awaited Foreign Minister summit of NATO. Prior to heading for Belgium, Blinken asserted that the meeting was crucial as the foreign ministers of the bloc expected to coordinate with their allies and partners to stop the Russian aggression against Ukraine. He also expressed angst over the "horrific atrocities" allegedly carried out by retreating Russian forces in Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv. "As I said, it's like a receding tide and we're seeing in very stark terms the death and destruction that's being left in its wake. So, there's obviously a lot of focus on that," Blinken said.

At a presser before departing for Belgium, Stoltenberg informed that "NATO Allies are supporting investigations, including the United Nations, and the International Criminal Court. All the facts must be established and all those responsible for these atrocities must be brought to justice." He also flagged that the current developments indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces could aim for the "entire Donbass region in the coming weeks." Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to attend the NATO FM summit on April 7.

(Image: AP)