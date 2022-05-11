Czech Republic To Supersede Russia On UNHRC; Will Retain Seat Till December 2023

In a key development amid the relentless war in Eastern Europe, the United Nations General Assembly on May 10, Tuesday, voted to elect the Czech Republic to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The Czech Republic has replaced Russia on the UN's human rights body following the latter's suspension over allegations of grave human rights breaches in war-ravaged Ukraine. A total of 157 nations have voted in favour of the Czech Republic's inclusion while 23 nations have abstained from voting.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the UNHRC informed that the Czech Republic retains the seat until 31 December 2023. Czech Republic's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavsky, responding to the development, thanked member states of the UN for their support and trust in the country. Czech Republic's inclusion in the UNHRC came after the country had submitted a candidacy proposal to the human rights body in April. The Foreign Ministry of the Czech Republic, in a tweet in April, had stated that Russia needs to be held responsible for the military offensive, human suffering and destruction in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Lipavsky had then said that Russia had been suspended from the UN human rights body, adding that the country has applied to replace Moscow in UNHRC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council on April 7. A total of 93 countries had voted in favour and 24 had voted against the resolution while 58 nations had abstained from voting. After the UNGA suspended Russia, its deputy ambassador Gennady Kuzmin informed United Nations about the Kremlin's decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council ahead of the vote, reported AP.

🇨🇿 🇺🇳 I am very pleased about the result of today´s election to the @UN_HRC. I would like to thank the UN member states for their support and trust, we really appreciate it! — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) May 10, 2022

🔴 The @UN General Assembly has elected #CzechRepublic to the seat on the Human Rights Council vacated by #Russia in April 2022. The Czech Republic retains the seat until 31 December 2023.@CzechUNNY @CzechMFA pic.twitter.com/KqMjyidPer — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) May 10, 2022

Rusko musí nést odpovědnost za agresi, lidské utrpení a ničení na Ukrajině 🇺🇦. Proto bylo pozastaveno jeho členství v Radě OSN pro lidská práva. Česko chce Rusko v Radě nahradit, kandidaturu jsme právě podali. Podpora lidských práv je prioritou české vlády. Naše závazky ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r64y6oITMx — MZV ČR (@mzvcr) April 22, 2022

Russia withdraws from UN World Tourism Organization

Earlier on April 27, the United Nations World Tourism Organization announced that Russia has decided to withdraw from the United Nations Tourism body. UN World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili took to his official Twitter handle to announce Russia's decision. According to UNWTO, Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from the body ahead of a vote to suspend the Kremlin for its military offensive in Ukraine. Informing about Russia's decision, the UN World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili tweeted, "UNWTO was the first UN agency to address the membership of Russia. Today, Russia announced their intention to withdraw from UNWTO. Our statues are clear: promotion of tourism for peace & universal respect for human rights. Only Members that abide by this can be part of UNWTO."

UNWTO was the first @UN agency to address the membership of Russia.



Today, Russia announced their intention to withdraw from @UNWTO.



Our statues are clear: promotion of tourism for peace & universal respect for human rights. Only Members that abide by this can be part of UNWTO. pic.twitter.com/suDX05iCf8 — Zurab Pololikashvili (@pololikashvili) April 27, 2022

