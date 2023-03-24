Denmark Allows Nord Stream Operator To Investigate Mysterious Object Discovered

The Danish government has announced that it will allow Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian-owned operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, to participate in the investigation of a mysterious object discovered in Denmark's territorial waters. On Thursday, the Danish Energy Agency issued a statement outlining their plans to investigate the object with the assistance of the military. As part of this effort, Nord Stream 2 AG, a subsidiary of the Russian energy giant Gazprom, has been invited to participate, as per a report from Russia Today.

According to recent reports in the Danish press, three military vessels were spotted in the vicinity of the Nord Stream pipelines, including a ship typically used by military divers, near the eastern coast of the island of Bornholm earlier this week. The pipelines were damaged by powerful explosions in two separate areas near the island last September. The Berlingske newspaper, which first reported on the situation, stated that the Danish Navy had confirmed its presence in the area but declined to provide further details.

Putin says sabotage was carried out by a state

Last week, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen disclosed that the government could verify Russian claims about the discovery of an unidentified object near the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Russian energy giant Gazprom reportedly provided Danish authorities with photos of the object, which were taken during a survey of the damaged energy route. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the object was found approximately 30 kilometers away from the site of the pipeline breach and could be an antenna used to remotely trigger the charges that caused the damage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a desire to further investigate the mysterious object found near the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, either with Denmark or a group of international experts, stating that Moscow considers the pipeline's sabotage to be an act of terrorism. However, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen has made it clear that Russia will not be granted access to the site. The Danish Energy Agency has released an image of the object, describing it as a cylindrical device measuring 40cm in height and 10cm in diameter, speculating that it could be a maritime smoke buoy, which is commonly used as a signaling device to help locate individuals in distress. Putin has noted that only a "state-level actor" could have carried out the complex mission to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines, which were constructed to deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea.