Denmark Suspends Acceptance Of Visas For Russians, Excludes Official Trips

In a key development, the Danish Embassy in Russia has suspended applications for short-stay visas and residence permits to Denmark in Russia. The Embassy, in a statement published on its website, said that it will not receive applications for short-stay visas and residence permits in Denmark, TASS reported. The Danish Embassy will receive applications from people who will be visiting Denmark on official trips.

The updates regarding the resumption of acceptance of applications will be informed on the website of the embassy and visa centre. The embassy, in the statement, noted that people may apply to visa centres in other countries before the acceptance of short-stay visas and residence permits resume for Denmark. Earlier on 5 May, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, announced seven Danish diplomats as "persona non grata" citing a retaliatory move, as per the TASS report. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation said that the Danish diplomats had been advised to leave the country within two weeks. Furthermore, one of the Danish diplomats was refused a Russian visa. The Russian government had taken the decision in response to the expulsion of 15 Russian diplomats from Denmark on April 5.

Denmark expels 15 Russian diplomats

Earlier on April 5, Denmark's government announced the decision of expelling 15 Russian diplomats. In the statement, Denmark Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said that the government has decided to expel 15 "intelligence officers" working at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Denmark Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod stated that these Russian officials pose a threat to Denmark's security. He emphasized that maintaining diplomatic ties in their national interests, however, they will not accept "Russian espionage on Danish soil." In the statement, the Denmark Foreign Ministry in the statement said that the decision was conveyed to the Russian embassy. As per the TASS report, the Danish Foreign Ministry further said that they do not want to sever ties with Russia and have not expelled the ambassador and other officials.

Denmark will expel 15 Russian intelligence officers working at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen. They pose a threat to our national security. It’s in our mutual interests to maintain diplomatic ties, but we will not accept Russian espionage on Danish soil. #dkpol — Jeppe Kofod (@JeppeKofod) April 5, 2022

Image: AP