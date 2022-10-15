Despite Putin's Warning, NATO Set To Kick Off Annual Nuclear Exercise 'Steadfast Noon'

NATO forces are set to kick off the annual 'Steadfast Noon' military exercise involving dozens of aircraft over north-western Europe that will demonstrate nuclear deterrence capabilities. The drills, which include military forces from at least 14 countries and up to 60 warplanes, including fourth and fifth-generation fighter jets, surveillance and tanker aircraft, will take place from October 17 to October 30.

During a meeting of alliance defence ministers in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Steadfast Noon exercise will involve aircraft capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but added that the warplanes will be without the use of any live bombs. "The exercise, which runs until 30 October, is a routine, recurring training activity and it is not linked to any current world events," the Alliance said in a release. NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu said that the exercise "helps ensure that the Alliance’s nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective."

B-52 bomber assigned to Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. Credit: Associated Press

Earlier yesterday, Italian Eurofighter aircraft, Polish Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets and MiG-29 aircraft and the US Air Force’s (USAF) F-22 Raptor aircraft were seen conducting a series of aerial manoeuvres for NATO's air shielding mission in the eastern flank of Europe.

“Now is the right time to be firm and to be clear that NATO is there to protect and defend all allies,” Stoltenberg said at the briefing. “This is a long time, planned exercise, actually planned before the invasion of Ukraine. It’s a routine exercise, and it’s an exercise to ensure that our nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure, and effective.”

NATO fighter planes' training will take place over Belgium, the European country hosting the exercise, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom (UK). NATO clarified that no live weapons will be used during the drills in view of the escalating tensions but stressed that the "drills can't be cancelled due to war in Ukraine as it would send the very wrong signal."

Russian Tu-95 bomber. Credit: Associated Press

NATO drill coincides with Russia's strategic nuclear drills 'Grom'

NATO's Steadfast Noon drills coincide with Moscow's nuclear drills dubbed as "Grom" [Thunder] that involve nuclear-capable bombers, submarines and missiles. A Russian Defense Ministry source said that Grom drills will include the participation of Russia’s nuclear triad, and are planned for 2022 October. The state-affiliated agency reported that the nuclear drills will include Moscow's submarine of the Northern Fleet launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the target in Kura province in Kamchatka Peninsula. The Russian Federation's nuclear submarine of the Pacific Fleet will fire an ICBM that will target Chizha province in northern Russia.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday warned of a "global catastrophe" if North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) directly clashed with the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Moscow, said Putin, would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity." Further, he warned that any measure by the NATO forces to threaten the forces of Moscow in Ukraine would prove to be a “very dangerous step”.

Putin fired ominous nuking threats as Ukraine intensified the counteroffensive, saying Russia possesses more advanced weaponry and nuclear arsenal compared with that of NATO. “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without a doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people,” President Putin said in an angst-laden nationally televised speech. “This is not a bluff," he had asserted.