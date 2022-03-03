'Disinformation': US Rejects Russia's Allegation Of Ukraine Using Indians As Human Shields

Rejecting the reports of Indian students being used as human shields by Ukraine, the United States Department of State on Wednesday (local time) said that there is no verified record of the claim by Russia. The US Department also said that these activities are commonly used in Russian disinformation. Earlier, Russian Embassy in India claimed that Indian students have been taken hostage by Ukrainian security forces to use them as a human shield.

"Responsibility lies entirely with the Kyiv authorities," wrote Russian Embassy in India

As per Russian Embassy in India's tweets, "according to latest info, Indian students are taken hostage by Ukrainian security forces to use them as a human shield & in every possible way prevent them from leaving for Russia. Responsibility lies entirely with the Kiev authorities." pic.twitter.com/Pa7LDrmm7K — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy has also assured that they are ready to 'take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens.'

Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens. And send them home from the Russian territory with its own military transport planes or Indian planes, as the Indian side proposed to do. https://t.co/ogkgjQ01fo — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) March 2, 2022

Reacting to the allegations, Ukraine asserted, “Russians had taken hostage students from India, Pakistan, China and other countries”.

“We called on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its hostilities in Kharkiv and Sumy so that they can arrange the evacuation of the civilian population, including foreign students, to safer Ukrainian cities”,” said Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Ukraine demanded Moscow to open humanitarian corridor to other Ukrainian cities

“We urgently call on the governments of India, Pakistan, China and other counties whose students have become hostages of the Russian armed aggression in Kharkiv and Sumy, to demand from Moscow that it allows the opening of a humanitarian corridor to other Ukrainian cities,” the statement said.

However, Russian Envoy to UN Vasily Nebenzya has repeatedly said that nationalists in Ukraine are using civilians as human shields.

PM Modi speaks to Russia's Putin for safety of Indians: Sources

In his second call with President Putin, PM Modi sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to the nation. Sources also informed that the Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to be holding a briefing on the evacuation efforts twice every day. Moreover, he has sent four of the Union Ministers to facilitate evacuation efforts of stranded Indian nationals. Among the Ministers sent are Hardeep Singh Puri (Hungry), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Romania), General VK Singh (Poland) and Kiren Rijiju (Slovakia).