Dmitry Peskov Urges Lithuania For Dialogue To Solve Transit Payment Issue Of Kaliningrad

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called for dialogue to solve the payment issue for transit through Lithuania to Kaliningrad city - a Russian city located along the Baltic Coast. However, he also warned if the dialogue fails, Russia would take retaliatory measures to the problem it causes. Lithuania, which borders Kaliningrad and Belarus, has come under fire from Moscow when the Baltic nation began closely inspecting Russian cargo passing through its borders. However, the Lithuanian government stressed that the country was just adhering to the European Union's (EU's) sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"Surely there are mechanisms for solving the issue. At the very least, we need to raise this problem within the framework of dialogue and try to solve it," Peskov told reporters on Friday, TASS reported. He also objected to the Lithuanian Šiauliai Bank ceasing to do business with Russia, through which rail transit to the Kaliningrad region was paid.

"If we stumble upon a blank wall of misunderstanding, then this will further turn into a problem which will require other measures," Peskov claimed.

Rail transit via Baltic States to Kaliningrad resumed on July 26

Earlier, the Russian officials stated that if the Lithuanian Siauliai Bank's business with Russia were to end, either rail service to the Kaliningrad region would cease altogether or become it would become free of cost. Meanwhile, the Russian administration also issued a note to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry after Siauliai Bank announced the termination of its business with Moscow. The rail transit via the territory of the Baltic States to the Kaliningrad region resumed on July 26 following the relaxation of limitations by the EU. Earlier in June, Lithuania had stopped the passage of goods included in the EU sanctions lists, which was termed "illegal" by the Russian Federation.

Lithuania calls on EU nations to terminate energy ties with Russia

Further, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said that his country has made a lot of efforts to be more resistant to Russia's energy and "economic blackmail". He said that Lithuania has cut energy ties with Russia and refused to buy gas, oil and electricity, LRT reported. Nausea also urged other European nations to terminate energy ties with Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. Notably, EU nations have been working to reduce dependency on Russian energy imports ever since Moscow launched a military offensive in Ukraine.

Image: AP