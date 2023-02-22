Former US President Donald Trump has consistently asserted that he would not have allowed the Ukrainian situation to develop into a full-fledged proxy war between Russia and NATO, and he has pushed the Biden administration to keep tensions with Moscow from rising. Trump thinks he can persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reach a peace agreement if he get re-elected in 2024 US elections, that too in just one day.

“So I would literally start calling, not from the day I took over but from the night I won. I’d call two people. You know who the people are? Putin, right you know who Putin is, and Zelensky. And I’d say ‘were gonna meet, we’re gonna meet’. And I guarantee I could work that out, I guarantee," said Trump at an event in Palm Beach, Florida.

The ex-US president stated that the Ukrainian situation would never have reached its current level if he were still in power, but he did not go into specifics about what he would say to the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to persuade them to sit down for negotiations. “Putin never ever would have gone into Ukraine if I were president. Never,” he said.

Trump touts very good relationship with Putin

“I mean we actually had a very good relationship. By the way that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. You know these idiots back there would say ‘he’s very close to Putin’,” Trump said, waving and gesturing in the direction of the news cameras towards the back of the hall. "And it turned out I was right about that too. These people – what they have done to our country with the fake Russia-Russia-Russia scam, it’s just incredible. But Putin never ever would have gone into Ukraine,”

Trump said, one of a select group of politicians who have already declared their candidature for the Republican nomination in 2024, devoted a significant portion of his Florida presence to criticising President Joe Biden on a variety of topics, including the way his successor dealt the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the immigration crisis, the price of energy, the $32 trillion government deficit, and the race politics.

“There’s only one president who’s ever taken the entire corrupt establishment in Washington on and I think you know who that is, when you see what’s happening it’s so sad for our country. In recent weeks I’ve been laying out a cutting edge agenda for 2024,” he said.