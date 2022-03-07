Donald Trump Jokes 'US Jets With Chinese Flags Should Bomb Russia' As Moscow Attacks Kyiv

In yet another bizarre statement, ex-US President Donald Trump on Saturday jokingly suggested that US 'should bomb the s*** out of Russia' with F-22 fighter jets bearing the 'Chinese flag', according to CBS News. Addressing the Republican National Committee donors event in New Orleans, Trump claimed that after 'bombing Russia', US can say 'China did it' resulting in conflict between the two nations, as US remains a spectator. Russia and China are close allies with multiple trade ties and Beijing, like India, has abstained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump: 'Bomb Russia and say China did it'

"The US should put the Chinese flag on F-22 fighter jets and bomb the s*** out of Russia. And then we say, China did it. Then they start fighting with each other, and we sit back and watch," said Trump reportedly to laughter in the room.

He also slammed NATO too questioning if they were 'going to standby and watch millions get slaughtered?'. He asked, "At what point do countries say, 'No, we can't take this massive crime against humanity?' We can't let it happen". US and its NATO allies have extended military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but have rejected Kyiv's plea to close its skies to Russia or deplay troops to engage with Russia.

Previously, Trump had praised Putin, calling him a 'genius' for declaring Luhansk and Donetsk as independent regions. Furthermore, he justified Putin's attack on Kyiv highlighting how Putin had 'taken over a vast piece of land for $2 worth sanctions'. Amid massive outrage, he backtracked saying 'The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. It is an outrage and atrocity that should never have been allowed to occur'.

Zelenskyy slams NATO, Putin demands surrender

On Sunday, Zelenskyy slammed what he described as ‘weak’ NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone adding that ‘people will die because of you’. He asked EU nations, US, UK and the allied nations to provide Kyiv with fighter jets so that the nation can counter Russian missiles. He has also agreed to direct talks with Putin, as Russia prepares to bomb Ukraine's defense complex - close to cities.

On the other hand, Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that his campaign in Ukraine was going according to plan. Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine said that he would not end the military operation until Kyiv stopped fighting and his demands were met. Putin has also threatened that Ukraine's statehood was in jeopardy due to their resistance and accused the West for supply arms to the nation. Over 1 million people have already fled from Ukraine to bordering nations - Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Moldova, as Russia combats Ukrainian troops in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land.