Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, speculated that the ongoing Russia Ukraine war could potentially lead to World War III. While addressing a rally in the USA's South Carolina, Trump said that the circumstances in Ukraine will get worse, asserting Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop his war.

Trump accused President Joe Biden of failing to stop the tragedy in Ukraine. "Despite all of Biden's weakness, cowardice and incompetence, there is still a path for him to end this tragedy in Ukraine, without getting Americans snared in a gruesome and very bloody war. By the way, this could lead to World War three," Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally in South Carolina.

Trump said that the conflict will continue and escalate further because, under the administration of President Biden, the US does not have "anybody to talk to" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The former US president suggested that Washington should threaten Moscow with "devastating consequences," such as ending Western reliance on Russian energy permanently. Russia being one of the leading energy suppliers in the world, ranks third in the production of petroleum products in the world, only after the US and Saudi Arabia.

"We don't have anybody to talk to him [Putin]. You had somebody to talk to him with me," Trump said, stressing that "my personality is what kept us out of war."

"Nobody was ever tougher on Russia than me," Trump added.

Trump Jr. praises his father

On Wednesday, in a video posted on his Rumble account, the ex-US president's son, Donald Trump Jr. said his father is someone who knows how to negotiate with "powerful men" and pressed that the global leaders are no different. He underlined that when Donald Trump was in office as US President, North Korea did not launch missiles, China's planes did not enter Taiwan and Russia did not launch an attack on Ukraine.

He stressed that his father was "smart enough" to play the game where it was required and not in front of the media. The former US President's son went on to assert that if a leader is embarrassed on the world stage, it would not yield any result.