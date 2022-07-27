Donald Trump Warns China Will Take Taiwan Just Like Russia-Ukraine; 'Waiting For Olympics'

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, July 26, claimed that "China’s going to be next" to launch an all out invasion "aggressively" against the self administered island nation of Taiwan after United States allegedly "surrendered" Ukraine to the President of Russia Valdimir Putin.

Speaking at the "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the former US President made wide ranging claims saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping will use Russia's strategy in Ukraine to attack Taiwan and take back control.

'Not with me, they wouldn’t have..': Trump

Emphasising that he was one of the "toughest" presidents in the history of the United States, Trump believed that China is going to be next to launch a Russian style invasion of Taiwan, but insisted that under his administration, Beijing would not have thought of such aggression.

"Oh, absolutely. Not with me, they wouldn’t have," Trump stressed during his speech. Launching a scathing attack against the sitting US president Joe Biden, Trump said that Biden's policies were a "disaster" and that he flared the conflict in the Ukraine. "This never would have happened under my administration," Trump reiterated.

Ex-US president Trump (right) with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang. Credit: Associated Press.

"They’re waiting until after the Olympics," said the ex-US presdient Trump referring to the Chinese government. "Now the Olympics ended, and look at your stopwatch, right? [Xi] wants that," he continued to add. "It’s almost like twin sisters right here, because you have one that wants Taiwan, I think equally badly – somebody said, ‘Who wants it more?’ I think probably equally badly," Trump stressed, as he also compared Xi Jinping to Putin.

Trump echoed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's warnings made earlier, wherein the Asian leader stressed that invasion of Ukraine could be replicated in East Asia, and like Ukraine, the region could witness instability. He asserted that Taiwan Strait must be maintained, adding that the countries in the East Asia must respond as “one” and remain united in the face of the rising belligerence.

Speaking in London via a translator during his London visit, Kishida said, “Collaboration among countries sharing universal values becomes ever more vital.”

Japanese Prime Minister categorically reiterated that the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is "critical not only for Japan’s security but also for the stability of international society".

Earlier, Trump had traded barbs with NATO, stating that Kremlin's 'unprovoked invasion' in Ukraine demonstrated the lack of strength in NATO as it expands deployments in eastern flank.

"Taiwan is going to be next. Just watch Taiwan; President Xi is watching with glee," Trump had similarly told his host Maria Bartiromo in a TV interview. When asked by his host if he expected Taiwan to invade sooner rather than later, the former US President said sooner "because they're seeing how stupid the United States is run”. China is watching how silly America is and “in fact, they (China) are going to do it (invade Taiwan)” said the former US President.