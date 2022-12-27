Donbass Situation Is 'difficult, Acute' For Ukraine As Russia Attempts Advances: Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday in his public address highlighted the situation in Ukraine’s Donbass region saying that the situation was ‘difficult’ and ‘acute’ as Russian forces continue to use available resources to achieve some advances.

"The front line—Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbass—which now require maximum strength and concentration. The situation there is difficult, acute. The occupiers are using all the resources available to them—and these are significant resources—to squeeze out at least some advance," Zelenskyy said, without giving any details about the type of resources that Russian forces were using in the region.

Kreminna, a city located within the Luhansk oblast, hasn't been liberated yet even though Russian forces withdrew and moved to Rubizhne, a nearby city that is a little more than 9 miles from the front line, according to Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian chief of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, reported Newsweek.

Zelenskyy also thanked Ukrainian soldiers who hold their positions firmly, stand strong and find opportunities to fight the “occupiers.” He urged Ukrainians to be ready for possible Russian missile attacks or provocations. “Air defense is preparing, the state is preparing, and everyone must prepare. Please pay attention to the sirens,” he said.

Fighting focused around Bakhmut, Donetsk: UK Ministry of Defence

Over the last 48 hours, fighting in Ukraine has remained focused around the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk region, and near Svatove in Luhansk, according to the latest UK Ministry of Defence report published on Tuesday. “Russia continues to initiate frequent small-scale assaults in these areas, although little territory has changed hands,” the report stated.

“To the north, elements of Russia’s 1st Guards Tank Army were probably amongst the Russian forces recently deployed to Belarus. This formation was likely conducting training before its deployment and is unlikely to have the support units needed to make it combat-ready," concluded the report.