Donetsk People's Republic Set To Open Embassy In Russia As Ukraine War Continues: Report

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) - a breakaway region of Ukraine - is all set to open its embassy in Russia this month, Russian news agency TASS reported.

DPR's Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova said on Friday that the country has already sent the request to the Kremlin and has chosen a candidate for ambassador.

"We have already sent an agreement request to Moscow. We have already chosen a candidate for ambassador," the Donetsk News Agency quoted her as saying. However, the name of the possible ambassador has not been revealed yet.

Nikonorova further said, as per media reports, that the DPR foreign ministry is prepared to open its embassy in Russia as she hopes to receive Russia’s agreement and officially open its embassy within one month. Earlier, on 22 February 2022, the Russian foreign ministry exchanged notes with the foreign ministries of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and established diplomatic relations.

The Russian Federation Council at a special session unanimously approved the agreements on the cooperation and mutual assistance with the LPR and DPR regions. Notably, Moscow shares a good relationship with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Earlier, on February 21, before Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Donetsk and Lugansk, which are collectively a part of the Donbass regions of Eastern Ukraine, as independent states.

