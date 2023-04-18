Egypt Suspends Plan To Supply Rockets To Russia, Set To Produce Ammo For Ukraine: Report

Recent reports from leaked US intelligence documents suggest Egypt suspended its plan to covertly supply rockets to Russia after talks with senior US officials last month. Instead, the country has decided to produce artillery ammunition for Ukraine. Details from another leaked document revealed a secret scheme proposed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in February, wherein Egypt would provide Russia with up to 40,000 122 mm Sakr-45 rockets that can be used for Russian multiple-launch rocket systems.

Sisi allegedly instructed his subordinates to keep the project secret in order to avoid potential problems with Western countries. However, newly obtained documents by The Washington Post reveal that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi abandoned plans to supply Moscow in early March, as part of a previously undisclosed agreement. This development is significant, considering Egypt's long-standing diplomatic and military relations with Russia, and its status as a key ally of the United States in the Middle East, receiving over US$1 billion in annual military aid from the U.S. It reveals which side Egypt is tilting towards, as it struggles to find a delicate balance.

Documents reveal that Egypt chose Ukraine over Russia

The documents indicate that Egypt postponed the Moscow Agreement and instead approved the sale of artillery shells, specifically 152 mm and 155 mm, to the United States for transfer to Ukraine. This latest revelation sheds light on the evolving dynamics and strategic choices of countries in the region, amidst heightened tensions and conflicts. The situation continues to be closely monitored by experts and raises questions about the shifting geopolitical landscape in the Middle East and its implications for international relations.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia drags on, Washington continues seeking support for Kyiv, including much-needed ammunition. According to the leaked documents, Egypt had intended to leverage its weapons production capabilities to obtain advanced American military products. This development highlights the strategic maneuvering and diplomatic efforts by the U.S. to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of Russian aggression. In fact, the leaked secret documents also reveal that U.S. was seeking ammunitions from South Korea but Seoul was concerned about sending them. The leaked documents also revealed that U.S. was wiretapping South Korea, Canada and Israel.