Elon Musk Fears Starlink Could Be Exploited To Escalate Ukraine Crisis Into World War 3

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has yet again voiced his concerns over a potential World War III, this time involving his satellite-internet company Starlink. The billionaire fears that Starlink, which is managed by SpaceX, might be exploited to escalate the Russia-Ukraine war and thus result in another global war. This comes after former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly tagged Musk in a tweet requesting him to restore full functionality of Starlink in Ukraine and "help" Kyiv against Russian President Vladimir Putin's military.

You’re smart enough not to swallow media & other propaganda bs.



Starlink is the communication backbone of Ukraine, especially at the front lines, where almost all other Internet connectivity has been destroyed.



But we will not enable escalation of conflict that may lead to WW3. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

"Starlink is the communication backbone of Ukraine, especially at the front lines, where almost all other Internet connectivity has been destroyed," Musk wrote replying to Kelly's request. "But we will not enable escalation of conflict that may lead to WW3."

Kelly's request follows SpaceX decision to curb Kyiv's internet connection to use military drones through internet against Russia. This decision proved to be extremely polarising and Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that companies have to choose a side. "Either they are on the side of Ukraine and the right to freedom...or they are on RF's side and its right to kill", he tweeted.

Musk says Starlink is 'meant for private use, not military'

In another tweet, Musk clarified that Starlink is "meant for private use, not military". He further wrote, "We have not exercised our right to turn them off. We’re trying hard to do the right thing, where the “right thing” is an extremely difficult moral question." Throughout the Ukraine crisis, which will complete one year on February 24, SpaceX has sent hundreds of Starlink terminals which helped the nation's citizens stay online after their communication infrastructure was damaged. Until now, Starlink also played a huge role and helped the Ukraine military in their resistance against Russia.