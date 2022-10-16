Elon Musk Says He's 'failing’ To De-escalate War In Ukraine; 'Guess I'm Just Damned'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that despite providing the Starlink in war-torn Ukraine, his attempts to diffuse tensions or de-escalating the war around Ukraine have been "unsuccessful." Musk's remarks came shortly after he agreed to pay for Starlink satellite internet services, backtracking on his earlier statements made yesterday that his company can no longer afford the services to Kyiv. Tesla boss, who was widely hailed by the Ukrainian armed forces for providing fast and reliable internet that assisted in the counteroffensive gains, on Saturday noted that his vision of peace in Ukraine was not achieved.

"I’m trying my hardest to de-escalate this situation and obviously failing," Musk tweeted. “The hell with it,” the world’s richest man also wrote. “Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free," he added.

'No good deed goes unpunished..': Musk's argument

When asked on Twitter if his plans not to halt the Starlink services in Ukraine were genuine, Musk replied, “No good deed goes unpunished, even so, we should still do good deeds." Musk stated so as he has been embroiled in controversy, first for his "peace plan" for de-escalating the conflict, and later suggesting that the US government must now start funding the Starlink projects that his corporation can no longer sustain. Defense Department (DoD) spokesman Bob Ditchey issued a response on behalf of the Biden administration, saying that the US government has been exploring a solution to the issue.

“The Department continues to work with industry to explore solutions for Ukraine’s armed forces as they repel Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression. We do not have anything else to add at this time," Ditchey informed the American broadcaster CNN when reached out to confirm. In a letter obtained by the network written by SpaceX to the Pentagon, it was mentioned that nearly 85% of Starlink terminals provided to Ukraine were financed by "third parties'', including the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom and Poland. SpaceX outlined "financial difficulties" asking the Biden administration to start funding "fully" the Starlink services for Ukraine.