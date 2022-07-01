Last Updated:

Emmanuel Macron Announces France To Supply CAESAR Howitzers, Armoured Vehicles To Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his nation will quickly supply the weapons which the war-torn nation needs to defend itself

Emmanuel Macron

In a bid to assist Ukraine to combat Russia's ‘unprovoked’ war, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his nation will quickly supply the weapons which the war-torn nation needs to defend itself, including a sizable number of armoured vehicles and six additional Caesar howitzers. He further assured that France along with the allies, and the partners from Europe will be there with Ukraine.  

It is to mention that CAESAR is a French self-propelled 155 mm, 52-calibre, howitzer that is installed on a 6x6 or 8x8 truck chassis. It can fire all 39/52 caliber NATO-standard shells and accurately hit targets situated 40 kilometres away.

Taking to Twitter, President Macron said that they have 'unanimously decided' to increase their economic, humanitarian, as well as military assistance for Ukraine at NATO. “The allies are shouldering their responsibilities,” he added.  

Earlier in April, France sent Ukraine military weapons worth over $108 million and had planned to give substantially more. According to Florence Parly, France's minister for the armed forces, Paris has even "worked toward the release of 1.5 million euros by the EU to help Ukraine defend itself." Parly also spoke with Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's minister of defence, and hailed Ukrainians courage and commitment to protect their homeland, as per media reports.   

Russia is alone to be blamed for this conflict: Macron 

During his speech on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia is alone to be blamed for this conflict and its grave repercussions for the entire world, notably in terms of energy and food security. He continued by saying that if Russia wins, it would seriously jeopardise the security of Western countries. 

According to media reports, Macron said, “Russia must not win because our own security would then be directly threatened. The cost of war, the Ukrainians know it, live in their flesh. Supporting Ukraine is a necessity for ourselves".  

Macron claimed that since Russia decided to go to war on February 24, the European continent is no longer at peace. He also said that the NATO countries promised Ukraine unwavering military and humanitarian support. 

According to the French President, the G7 nations' sanctions against Russia would last "as long as necessary and with the necessary intensity."  Macron has repeated that Russia "cannot and should not win" the war in Ukraine during his speech at the conclusion of the G7 Summit in Germany, Associated Press reported. Russian bombing of the Kremenchuk mall on June 27 was described by Macron as a "new war crime." He emphasised that the G7 countries will keep supporting Ukraine. 

Macron refused to recognise Russia's "qualification" as a state sponsor of terrorism during the press conference that followed the G7 Summit, according to EuroIntegration, citing Le Figaro. He underlined that declaring sanctions on Moscow does not need any "qualifications." 

