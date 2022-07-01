Emmanuel Macron Announces France To Supply CAESAR Howitzers, Armoured Vehicles To Ukraine

In a bid to assist Ukraine to combat Russia's ‘unprovoked’ war, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his nation will quickly supply the weapons which the war-torn nation needs to defend itself, including a sizable number of armoured vehicles and six additional Caesar howitzers. He further assured that France along with the allies, and the partners from Europe will be there with Ukraine.

It is to mention that CAESAR is a French self-propelled 155 mm, 52-calibre, howitzer that is installed on a 6x6 or 8x8 truck chassis. It can fire all 39/52 caliber NATO-standard shells and accurately hit targets situated 40 kilometres away.

Taking to Twitter, President Macron said that they have 'unanimously decided' to increase their economic, humanitarian, as well as military assistance for Ukraine at NATO. “The allies are shouldering their responsibilities,” he added.

France will deliver swiftly equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself, including 6 more Caesar howitzers and a significant number of armoured vehicles. France, the allies and European partners are and will be there. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 30, 2022

At NATO, we unanimously decided, as we did a few days ago at the European Council and G7, to step up our economic, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine. The allies are shouldering their responsibilities. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 30, 2022

Earlier in April, France sent Ukraine military weapons worth over $108 million and had planned to give substantially more. According to Florence Parly, France's minister for the armed forces, Paris has even "worked toward the release of 1.5 million euros by the EU to help Ukraine defend itself." Parly also spoke with Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's minister of defence, and hailed Ukrainians courage and commitment to protect their homeland, as per media reports.

Russia is alone to be blamed for this conflict: Macron

During his speech on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia is alone to be blamed for this conflict and its grave repercussions for the entire world, notably in terms of energy and food security. He continued by saying that if Russia wins, it would seriously jeopardise the security of Western countries.

According to media reports, Macron said, “Russia must not win because our own security would then be directly threatened. The cost of war, the Ukrainians know it, live in their flesh. Supporting Ukraine is a necessity for ourselves".

La Russie ne doit pas l’emporter parce que c’est notre propre sécurité qui s’en trouverait alors directement menacée. Le coût de la guerre, les Ukrainiens le connaissent, le vivent dans leur chair. Soutenir l’Ukraine est une nécessité pour nous-mêmes. pic.twitter.com/fTN1jsz9h4 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 30, 2022

Macron claimed that since Russia decided to go to war on February 24, the European continent is no longer at peace. He also said that the NATO countries promised Ukraine unwavering military and humanitarian support.

According to the French President, the G7 nations' sanctions against Russia would last "as long as necessary and with the necessary intensity." Macron has repeated that Russia "cannot and should not win" the war in Ukraine during his speech at the conclusion of the G7 Summit in Germany, Associated Press reported. Russian bombing of the Kremenchuk mall on June 27 was described by Macron as a "new war crime." He emphasised that the G7 countries will keep supporting Ukraine.

Обстрел Россией торгового центра в Кременчуге – это полный ужас. Мы разделяем боль семей жертв. И гнев перед лицом такой подлости. Российский народ должен увидеть правду:pic.twitter.com/7drortbGSE — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 27, 2022

Macron refused to recognise Russia's "qualification" as a state sponsor of terrorism during the press conference that followed the G7 Summit, according to EuroIntegration, citing Le Figaro. He underlined that declaring sanctions on Moscow does not need any "qualifications."

