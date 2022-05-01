Erdogan Dials UN Chief António Guterres, Calls For Restoration Of Peace In Ukraine

As the war in Europe continues to kill innocent civilians, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephonic conversation with UN chief Antonio Guterres and discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine. According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the Secretary-General briefed Erdogan on his recent trips to Kyiv and Moscow. Notably, the 68-year-old Turkish leader has proposed to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine, in a bid to put Ankara on the map before next year’s Presidential elections.

During the conversation, he also offered to provide support to the UN-led work on the Humanitarian Contact Group as well as evacuations in Ukraine. He also called for an end to the war. “Turkey will continue to encourage both Ukraine and Russia to act with constraint", Erdogan noted as per the statement. He further said that Ankara will continue with determination and sincerity its efforts towards crisis resolution and the restoration of peace.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. pic.twitter.com/OmBpN1byiB — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) April 30, 2022

Earlier this week, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone chat in which they addressed the latest developments in the Ukraine conflict. President Putin thanked his Turkish counterpart for the exchange of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko and former US Marine Trevor Reed in Turkey on April 27, which was coordinated and overseen by the National Intelligence Organization.

Turkey's commitment to peace

The Turkish leader also emphasised the importance of Turkey's mediation in the exchange, emphasizing the country's commitment to peace, dialogue, and cooperation, as well as its mediation mission, according to a tweet from the Turkish government. The tweet read, "President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The exchange which took place yesterday between Russia and the US in Türkiye and the latest developments with regard to the war in Ukraine were discussed during the call."

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for the 67th day on Saturday. In the latest development, Ukrainian forces fought village by village to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations (UN) worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.

(Image: AP)