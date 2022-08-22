Erdogan Likely To Talk To Putin This Week, Zaporizhzhia NPP To Be On Agenda: Report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week. During the talks, Erdogan is likely to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Ukraine crisis with Putin, Sputnik reported citing a source. The decision of Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes after he visited Ukraine.

During his visit, he held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv. During the meeting, Erdogan, UN Guterres and Zelenskyy discussed the grain export initiative, the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the protection and liberation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and setting up a Special Tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to the statement released on Ukraine President's website.

In the joint press briefing after the trilateral summit with Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Erdogan expressed concern over the conflict around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He stressed that they "do not want to experience a new Chernobyl." Erdogan said, "I maintain my belief that the war will eventually end at the negotiating table. In fact, Zelenskyy and Guterres echo this view." He further added, "What matters is to find the shortest and fairest way to the negotiating table." He also spoke about the agreement signed between Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Turkey in Istanbul which enabled the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea port. Notably, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been seized by Russia shortly after Russian forces started an offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

President @RTErdogan spoke at a joint press conference with President Zelensky of Ukraine and UN Secretary-General Guterres👇 pic.twitter.com/VqwMege7FB — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) August 18, 2022

'We do not want a new Chernobyl': Erdogan

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Ukraine, Erdogan stated that Zelenskyy has requested that Russia must remove all planted mines and other military equipment from Zaporizhzhia. Erdogan stated that he will discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasise that Moscow must act for ensuring world peace. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy in his video address on 19 August, stressed that this summer might be one of the "most tragic of all time" for various European nations if Russia continues to "blackmail with radiation." He stated that the restoration of full security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and Enerhodar can start with a mission to the plant.

"We do not want a new Chernobyl. We will discuss this issue with President Putin and specifically request that Russia play its part as a crucial step toward achieving world peace. They need to take this step," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

Read the full remarks by President @RTErdogan here👇https://t.co/rSQShH4nZQ — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) August 19, 2022

Image: AP