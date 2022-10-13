Estonia Confirms Relief Package To Aid War-torn Ukraine

In a way to support Ukraine, Estonia confirmed a relief package to aid the war-torn country. The aid package is said to include winter uniforms, armoured vests, anti-tank ammunition and artillery ammunition. This decision comes at a point when the Russia-Ukraine war shows no sign of receding.

'Ukraine winning war will also increase Estonian security': Estonian Defence Minister

Minister of Defence of Estonia Hanno Pevkur said that they have already set aside the new weapon system that would replace the existing anti-tank weaponry. Pevkur spoke to Kyiv independent, "Ukraine winning the war will also increase Estonian security. When providing aid, our guiding principle is that our own defence capabilities must be ensured at all times. That is why we are first and foremost looking at equipment that, in the near-term future, is planned for replacement, or which can be replaced easily." The delivery is expected to begin in early December this year.

'This is the way to peace':Estonian PM

Assuring fast delivery of equipment, ammunition, and winter gear to Ukraine, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, in a tweet, said, "Let us all speed up our help, so Ukrainians can free their territories. This is the way to peace #StandwithUkraine."

Estonia just approved a new military aid package to #Ukraine.



We are sending winter gear, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine. We will deliver them fast.



Let us all speed up our help, so Ukrainians can free their territories. This is the way to peace. #StandWithUkraine — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 13, 2022

On October 4, Estonian President Alar Karis called Ukraine a "worthy ally" and also helped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to fast-track NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) accession that he had announced on September 30.

Estonia's fifth President Kersti Kaljulaid (2016-2021) has urged Western countries to support Ukraine in the war politically, financially and militarily. "The biggest error that the West could make is to pretend that Russia's regime is somehow different from what it is. It's for us to provide and for Ukraine to decide," Kaljulaid said to Kyiv Independent.

She believes that the best response to Russian annexation is to integrate Ukraine into European Union as fast as possible, "Giving Ukraine a chance to come closer to the EU is the best way to demonstrate to the Russian regime that what they are doing is counterproductive." Kaljulaid also believes that reducing Europe's oil dependency on Russia would also be a big deal. "EU countries must not help Russia to rearm in any way until there is a regime change," Kaljulaid added.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said to Kyiv Independent, "At the beginning of the war, Russia was delivering 40 per cent of all (Europe's) imported gas. This is now down to 9 per cent, and this process will go on."

Previously, Estonia provided Ukraine with 250 million euros as defence assistance. This is equivalent to one-third of the Estonian defence budget and almost 1 per cent of its annual Gross Domestic Product.