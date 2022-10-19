Estonia Parliament Denounces Invasion Of Ukraine, Declares Russia A 'terrorist Regime'

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Estonian Parliament 'Riigikogu' has declared Russia a "terrorist regime." It is the third national parliament to condemn the Kremlin for its actions in Ukraine after two Baltic nations Lithuania and Latvia. 88 out of 101 members of the Estonian Parliament voted in favour of the statement in which the lawmakers condemned the annexation of Ukrainian territories and declared Russia a "terrorist regime."

The lawmakers underscored that Estonia will "never" recognise the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity using offensive and sham referendums. The members of the Estonian Parliament asserted that Putin's regime with its nuclear attacks threat has placed Russia into the "biggest danger to peace" in Europe and the whole world. The Estonian MPs stated that they supported Ukraine's request to nations and international organisations and declared Russia a "terrorist regime" and a nation that supports "terrorism." The MPs of Estonia further called on the international community to take a similar decision. The Estonian lawmakers supported the investigations initiated by the International Court of Justice to identify the crimes committed in Ukraine.

The statement released by Estonian Parliament reads, "Supporting the appeal of the Parliament of Ukraine to countries and international organisations, the Riigikogu declares Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a country that supports terrorism, whose actions we must confront together. The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar declarations."

Parliament of Estonia adopted a Statement in which it condemned the annexation of the territories of #Ukraine and declared #Russia a terrorist regime: https://t.co/TpjqqUjnZv#russiaisaterrorisstate #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/aiTnVQo7Dk — Riigikogu (@Riigikogu) October 18, 2022

Latvian Parliament declares Russia as 'state sponsor of terrorism'

The European Parliament has approved the request of the European Conservatives and Reformists political group to hold a debate on the recognition of the Russian Federation as a "state sponsor of terrorism in the agenda". Bogdan Rzonca, a Member of the European Parliament for Poland, confirmed that the debate will take place and the voting on the resolution will happen in November, European Pravda reported citing PAP. Earlier in August, the Latvian Parliament, Saeima, adopted a statement declaring Russia's violence against civilians in Ukraine as "terrorism" and Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism". The parliamentarians of Latvia have urged the European Union nations to suspend the issuance of tourist and entry visas to Russian and Belarusian nationals. The lawmakers in the Latvian Parliament accused Russia of using suffering and intimidation as a tool to "demoralise" Ukrainians and their armed forces to capture Ukrainian territory.

Image: AP/Twitter/@Riigikogu