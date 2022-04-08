Estonia Prepared To Stop Russian Gas Imports 'within This Year', Says Foreign Minister

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 44th day, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, Eva-Maria Liimets announced on Thursday that the country aims to be independent of Russian gas supply "within this year." According to CNN, Estonia's government said that it has reached a decision in principle to cease importing Russian gas. Further, Liimets described the European Union's payment of €35 billion for Russian energy since the commencement of the war as "unfortunate", which she claimed to be “unproportionally big” compared to the financial help offered to Ukraine.

Referring to the horrifying civilian massacre in Ukraine's Bucha region, from where recently Russian troops were pulled out, Estonia FM Liimets said that the photographs of the dead from the region had “changed public opinion in our societies and because of that, we go quickly forward with these decisions to end financial flows to Russia," CNN reported.

Estonia and Finland have agreed to jointly lease a floating LNG terminal

Furthermore, the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications had said earlier that Estonia and Finland have agreed to jointly lease a floating LNG terminal, ensuring both nations' supply without relying on Russia. In a statement, Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas said “The supply of natural gas to both Estonia and Finland is highly reliant on Russia,” CNN reported. The minister further added, “Given the uncertain times we are facing, that means we have to cover our backs and make preparations to do without Russian gas altogether”. By the fall, the floating terminal should be operational.

Estonia supplied weapons to Ukraine

In addition to this, to support Ukraine, Estonia has delivered military supplies to the war-torn nation to combat the Russians. A consignment of lethal weaponry, including 122mm howitzers, was delivered to Ukraine's Armed Forces as of April 6. Apart from that, military helmets, armour vests, communication devices, drones, night vision gadgets, as well as medical supplies were delivered to Ukraine by private firms in collaboration with government agencies and the Estonian Armed Forces. As per media reports, Estonia has provided anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, recoilless anti-tank guns, automatic weapons, ammunition, disposable grenade launchers, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles that are compatible with lethal Ukrainian weaponry, most probably Javelin systems.

According to Baltic Security spokesperson Martin Hurt, the package of weaponry is valued at over 220 million euros. The Baltic state is also transporting medical equipment and protective clothing to Ukraine in preparation for future Russian chemical strikes.

The Estonian Embassy in Kyiv also stated that Estonia is calling on all European countries to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons and equipment, military and humanitarian assistance, and political backing, as well as to strengthen sanctions against Russia and stop directly or indirectly assisting the Russian economy.

(Image: AP)