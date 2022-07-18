EU Announces Additional €500 Million Package In Military Aid For Ukraine Under EPF

In the latest development, the European Council has agreed to allocate the fifth tranche to Ukraine under European Peace Facility. The European Union has committed to providing additional 500 million euros in military aid to Ukraine in order to strengthen the defence of the war-torn nation. Taking to the official Twitter handle, the EU Council President, Charles Michel welcomed the decision of the Council to provide additional defence assistance to Ukraine.

In the tweet, Charles Michel emphasised that Europe continue to work for peace and defence of its values and affirmed Europe's support for Ukraine. Michel tweeted, "Europe continues delivering for peace and defence of our values. I welcome @EUCouncil

political agreement on the fifth tranche to #Ukraine under EPF. EU support in military equipment to Ukraine Armed Forces now at 2,5 billion €. Europe stands with Ukraine." Notably, EU nations have been offering defence and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since Russia launched a military offensive in Kyiv.

Europe stands with Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) July 18, 2022

Ukraine calls EU's announcement regarding military aid 'an important step'

Furthermore, EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia to pressurise Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine. So far, the EU has imposed six packages of sanctions against Russia, with a recent one being announced in June. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has reacted to the announcement made by the EU regarding the military aid provided to Ukraine. In response to Charles Michel's tweet, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry called EU's military aid an "important step" in bolstering the security of Europe. The Ukrainian MoD in the tweet further added, "The sooner we stop the russian terrorists, the sooner there will be peace in Europe. Thank you! (sic)"

EU’s support in military equipment to Ukraine is an important step in strengthening European security. The sooner we stop the russian terrorists, the sooner there will be peace in Europe. Thank you! — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 18, 2022

Kuleba calls on EU to impose sanctions against Russian energy

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has expressed gratitude to Ukraine for additional assistance of 500 million euros in military aid to the war-torn nation under the EPF. Kuleba, in a tweet, informed that he addressed EU ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council at the invitation of the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. He called on the EU to provide additional bilateral aid to Ukraine. In addition, Kuleba urged the EU to impose sanctions against Russian energy, restrict the price of oil and ban Russian TV channels. He further called on EU member states to offer support to the 'Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression' against Ukraine.