EU Chief Says It’s In 'strategic Interest' And A 'moral Duty' To Include Ukraine In Bloc

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said that it’s in the European Union’s "strategic interest" and also “our moral duty” to make it possible for Ukraine to join the 30-nation bloc. Speaking at the international security conference in Slovakia’s capital Von der Leyen stressed that she had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding Kyiv's membership prospects after he gave a video address to the annual gathering.

Zelesnkyy reiterates request to become 'full-fledge member' of EU

Zelenskyy in his address had demanded more weapons for Ukraine’s armed forces to be able to defend his country from Russian shellings and artillery. He also called for more EU sanctions against Russia, and reiterated his request to become “a full-fledge member of united Europe.” EU's Von der Leyen responded to Ukraine's President's appeals, saying that Ukraine must meet all necessary standards and conditions to be able to join the bloc. Furthermore, she iterated that she had held talks with the EU member states to help Ukraine achieve its goal of becoming a part of Europe.

“Supporting Ukraine on its path to the European Union, it is not a burden, it is our historic responsibility," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the conference on June 2.

Zelenskyy signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union shortly after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 27. Ukraine's leader made an official request to allow his country to gain membership under a special procedure, as well as outlined his goal. "I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," Zelenskyy had appealed in the video speech. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen had said that Ukraine's membership application "must be accepted" since the country already maintains strong ties with the bloc. "Friends, in the case of Ukraine's accession to the EU under the simplified procedure, in accordance with EU law, member states can send their troops to Ukraine for common security, even outside the NATO bloc. I hope that the Union will make a positive decision and I thank the President for this initiative," she had said.