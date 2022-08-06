EU Counters Russia Claim, Says 'sanctions Didn't Prohibit' Turbine's Delivery From Germany

Amid the escalating tension between the Western countries and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission rejected Russian claims that sanctions imposed by the European Union are impeding the delivery of the Siemens turbine from Germany to Russia. The EU Commission asserted that there are no obstacles to the return of the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Russia.

Eric Mamer, the chief spokesperson of the European Commission, averred that no sanctions prohibit the delivery of the turbine after the Russian gas giant Gazprom refused to take back the turbine. "There is nothing in the sanctions that prohibits the turbines." Gazprom refused to take back the turbine, claiming that the turbine’s delivery would violate sanctions.

This development comes after the Russian state-owned Gazprom cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to one-fifth of capacity. A move that Moscow claims was necessary because the turbine had not been returned after being sent out for maintenance. The state-run gas company has stated that EU sanctions have made the delivery of a Siemens engine to the Nord Stream Portovaya compressor station impossible.

It is pertinent to mention here that Germany and the EU have denied Russia's claim, arguing that there is no justification for slowing the flow of gas and that Moscow's moves were politically motivated following EU sanctions over the Kremlin's "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, some EU officials have accused Russia of using energy supplies as a weapon against the European bloc.

Ever since Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ordered war against neighbouring Ukraine, it has united the Western nations to stand in favour of Ukraine. For the same reason, Russia has significantly reduced gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1, and Gazprom has justified this act by blaming the absence of the turbine, which had been sent to Canada for maintenance.