EU Launches Trading Platform To Help Facilitate Grain Exports From Ukraine

The European Commission on Saturday launched the Grainlane trading platform “Grain Paths” in order to help optimise grain exports from Ukraine. The project was launched in cooperation with V_labs and Rail Cargo Group, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. The platform will help foster the sale and purchase of agricultural products, the unification and strengthening of ties between European logistics companies and Ukrainian farmers, as well as grain traders.

"The specific of the platform is that both trade and transport requests will be placed on it at the same time, facilitating the process of organizing export deliveries,” the European Commission, said, according to Interfax.

Ukraine will be able to find partners in a few clicks to export grains

Representatives of European logistics will be able to resolve organisational issues with Ukrainian partners as there is a looming food shortage that has hit the globe. Ukraine will be able to find partners in a few clicks to export their products, as well as new logistics solutions. Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy iterated that such a platform is extremely essential to enable the export of grain from Ukraine by land transport, as Russia’s troops have blockaded key ports in Black Sea. It also allows the formation of new business relationships and supply chains. The new mechanism should speed up the process of matching supply and demand opportunities with full transparency of transactions, as per EU, Interfax reported.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also ensured this week the transit of more than one million tonnes of Ukrainian grain exports through his country that serves as a grain pass. At a press conference with the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Italy who visited Kyiv on June 16, Iohannis asserted that Russia's "unjustified and unprovoked" aggression must be stopped.

Romania is working to find the solutions for the safe passage of the blockaded Ukrainian shipments via its Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta and port on the Danube. After Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, the port of Constanta has served as a transit of more than a million tonnes of grain from Ukraine, he informed.